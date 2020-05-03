CHEYENNE – Nine members of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron deployed April 23 to Travis Air Force Base, California, as part of COVID Task Force West.
The airmen have been tasked to set up a new Aeromedical Evacuation Operations Team for the Air Force’s COVID patient transport operations. Working in a makeshift office space at Travis Air Base, the Wyoming airmen are acting as the operations directors for advanced trained aeromedical evacuation crews.
“Specifically, the Wyoming team is tracking Department of Defense COVID patient movements, incoming and outgoing medical crews and aircraft missions,” said Maj. Melissa Stevens, executive officer of the 187th AES. “They are also responsible for tracking flight training and currency, as well as maintaining 800 pounds of medical equipment for each aircrew, and the safe on and offload of the Transportation Isolation System.”
The TIS was initially designed and built for patient transport during the West African Ebola outbreak, but was first used operationally April 10 to transport U.S. government contractors who tested positive for coronavirus from Afghanistan to Ramstein Air Base. The tracking of these critical medical crews is one of the key functions of the Wyoming guardsmen.
The initial tasking requested that the Wyoming airmen deploy for 120 days, with a provision to swap members out at 60 days. COVID Task Force West is one part of the Air Force’s overall COVID responses, with multiple hubs across the continental United States, Pacific Air Force and European theaters of operation.