CHEYENNE – A Wyoming Air National Guard member and three others were injured after a cargo plane crashed in Iraq.
According to Wyoming Military Department and U.S.-led coalition officials, the C-130 crewed by seven Wyoming Air National Guard members had 26 passengers on board when it overshot a runway and crashed into a wall Monday at Camp Taji north of Baghdad.
None of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.
Although it was crewed by the Wyoming Air National Guard, the plane wasn't among the Wyoming Air National Guard's C-130s. U.S. military officials said they didn’t suspect hostile activity but were investigating.