CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Air National Guard and 153rd Airlift Wing will hold a change-of-command ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
Col. Justin Walrath will relinquish command of the Wyoming Air National Guard to Col. Barry F. Deibert. Walrath has served as the wing commander since November 2017.
Those interested can view a multi-camera livestream on the Guard and Airlift Wing's Facebook pages, Twitter and Vimeo pages simultaneously, or later on YouTube. Those links are: www.facebook.com/wyoguard, www.facebook.com/wyomingairguard, www.vimeo.com/event/160871, www.twitter.com/wyoguard, and www.youtube.com/wyoguard.