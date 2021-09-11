CHEYENNE – In partnership with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, the Wyoming Prevention Action Alliance is working to prevent suicide in the state by encouraging friends to reach out to one another with a new campaign titled “WY We Talk.”
Historically, Wyoming has one of the nation’s highest suicide per capita rates, and in the wake of a pandemic, isolation and economic uncertainty, law enforcement agencies and mental health professionals are calling on Wyoming’s neighborly nature to prevent suicide.
“It’s been a tumultuous year, and we’re all still navigating through it. If someone in your life seems to be having a hard time, ask if they’re OK,” WASCOP Prevention and Education Director Rhea Parsons said in a news release. “Every individual person that you care about is your reason to talk. That person is ‘WY We Talk.’ Sometimes all it takes to save their life is reaching out.”
Although this can be a difficult conversation, Parsons says that if you’re unsure of what to say, start with something small, like “I’ve noticed you don’t seem yourself. Is everything OK?” She also advises to be on the lookout for changes in sleep or social patterns, extreme mood swings or an increased use of alcohol or drugs. Sticking with the mantra, if you see something, say something. Don’t be afraid to directly ask if they’re considering suicide.
“Suicide can look like anyone in Wyoming. There’s no ‘typical person’ at risk. It’s everyone, and this campaign highlights that diversity. All ages, demographics, genders and sexual orientations are at risk for suicide,” said Tracy Young, Wyoming Prevention Action Alliance coordinator.