CHEYENNE – Wyoming is among 14 states taking part in a project to try to address health workforce challenges, Gov. Mark Gordon has announced.
The goal is "growing and strengthening the state’s health care workforce," according to a Tuesday news release from the governor's office. The U.S. and Wyoming are grappling with a shortage of workers, including in health care.
The project is called the Next Generation of the Healthcare Workforce Learning Collaborative. It is described as a six-month initiative being launched by the National Governors Association's Center for Best Practices.
Participating governors’ offices and states' officials will work to "develop innovative and evidence-based policies, programs, and practices to strengthen an enduring health care workforce," the announcement said.
In Wyoming, this collaborative will include officials from the departments of Health, Workforce Services and Education, along with Gordon's office. The University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges will also take part. This effort also reflects the priorities of the governor’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership.
“Wyoming is not unique in facing health care workforce shortages, an issue that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Gordon said. “Long-term solutions will require a coordinated effort that will benefit from this collaborative approach.”
Gordon’s Health Task Force has been targeting nursing shortages through via utilizing traveling nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as by using federal money for recruitment and retention. And the Wyoming Legislature has approved funds for health workforce-related issues.
"During a series of virtual and in-person convenings in multiple states, Learning Collaborative participants will work together to assess their current operating environment; share successes and best practices; learn from national, state and local experts; exchange ideas with other states; and develop and execute an action plan to achieve program and policy change based on state-identified goals," the release said.
This collaborative aims to publish findings and recommendations later this year.