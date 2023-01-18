CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will hold a free meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Health Science Building, Room 104, at Laramie County Community College.

This month's guest speaker is Charles Koenig, a PhD candidate at the University of Wyoming. He is originally from Colorado and received his BA from the University of Colorado and his MA from Texas State University. Koenig's archaeological work has focused on rock art documentation and excavations at a variety of hunter-gatherer sites in the Lower Pecos Canyonlands of Texas.

