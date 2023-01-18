CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will hold a free meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Health Science Building, Room 104, at Laramie County Community College.
This month's guest speaker is Charles Koenig, a PhD candidate at the University of Wyoming. He is originally from Colorado and received his BA from the University of Colorado and his MA from Texas State University. Koenig's archaeological work has focused on rock art documentation and excavations at a variety of hunter-gatherer sites in the Lower Pecos Canyonlands of Texas.
The title of his talk is "Renewed Earth Oven Experiments for Agave Lechuguilla." For more than 10,000 years Indigenous peoples living in the Lower Pecos Canyonlands of southwest Texas and Coahuila, Mexico used earth ovens to cook Agave lechuguilla. This plant provided a critical resource for food and fiber, and the widespread occurrence of earth oven sites demonstrates the importance of earth ovens within past forager economies.
Phil Dering conducted the first controlled experiments for lechuguilla in 1999 to provide insight into the oven construction process and calculate a return rate for lechuguilla. Dering's experiments fundamentally shifted how archaeologists studying earth ovens in the arid landscape of North America viewed earth ovens in terms of labor, caloric yields and implications for hunter-gatherer mobility.
However, over the past 20 years, archaeologists largely ignore that any experimental oven and calculated return rate only reflect one set of oven parameters and not all the possible successful configurations.