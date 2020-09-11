CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Army National Guard's G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment was activated by Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday to provide support for firefighting efforts in California.
One UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and four crew members left Friday and will be operating from Mather Airport near Sacramento. The helicopter and crew are expected to be in the area until Sept. 25, unless extended by request.
The Black Hawk is equipped with a collapsible Bambi Bucket, a fire suppression system that holds approximately 660 gallons of water. They will be used to drop water on hot spots that are difficult for ground crews to access.
The activation is in conjunction with National Guard Support to Civil Authorities and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. EMAC is an all hazards, all disciplines mutual aid compact that serves as the cornerstone of the nation's mutual aid system. EMAC offers assistance during governor-declared states of emergency or disasters through a responsive, straightforward system that allows states to send personnel, equipment and commodities to assist with response and recovery efforts in other states.
The National Guard deploys through EMAC in both State Active Duty and Title 32 statuses to assist member states.
"I know the people of Wyoming will join me in wishing them a safe journey and safe work," Gov. Mark Gordon said during a news briefing Wednesday.