U.S. Army Spc. Luke Harrison

U.S. Army Spc. Luke Harrison, center, a field artillery radar operator assigned to the Wyoming National Guard, representing Region VI, approaches the finish line of a 14.2-mile ruck march during the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2023.

 Master Sgt. David Eichaker/U.S. Air National Guard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. Army Spc. Luke Harrison, a dedicated field artillery radar operator serving in the Wyoming Army National Guard and representing Region VI, has been bestowed with the title of the Army National Guard’s Soldier of the Year.

He has earned this distinction through his achievements in the 2023 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition, held from July 8-13 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

U.S. Army Spc. Luke Harrison

U.S. Army Spc. Luke Harrison, a field artillery radar operator assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard, representing Region VI, stares off into the distance during the National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, on July 11, 2023.  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus