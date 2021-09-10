CHEYENNE – Following Thursday's campaign announcement by Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman that she plans to run against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the 2022 Republican primary, and her endorsement by former President Donald Trump, several candidates said they would drop out.
Not Denton Knapp. The 30-year Army veteran, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, issued a statement Friday that said, in part:
"I believe now more than ever that veterans need a voice in Congress. It’s no longer enough to have elected officials who give lip service to veterans but continue to put them in harm’s way. With the disastrous Biden evacuation in Afghanistan, it’s more pressing than ever to have members of Congress with boots on the ground experience. I’m the only candidate who meets that qualification.
"Coming from a fourth-generation ranch family in Campbell County and having proudly served my country in the U.S. Army, I am running for office of my own free-will. I took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, and I strongly stand by that today. I’m not asking anyone’s permission to run other than the Wyoming voters on Election Day. I’ve earned the right to throw my hat in the ring and intend to stay in the race and fight the good fight.
"The negative emails and texts we’ve received from outsider political operatives feels more like an episode of 'The Sopranos,' where Tony and crew make a deal over a few beers at Ba-Da-Bing, then whack the people they don’t like. Wyoming elections aren’t decided in the smokey backrooms of New Jersey. ... Yes, I believe Liz Cheney should be removed from office, but I don’t buy into the idea that political expedience and a Faustian deal with outsiders from New Jersey should circumvent the voice of everyday Wyoming voters."