Wyoming Arts Council creative aging

Creative Aging participants in a ukulele class hosted by Teton Music School in Jackson.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications from nonprofit arts organizations and individual teaching artists for Creative Aging Project Grants.

Grants will be awarded to organizations and/or individual teaching artists in order to develop and implement anywhere between one and four separate eight-week creative aging programs by Aug. 31, 2024.

