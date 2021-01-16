CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing and Journalism Fellowship.
This annual prestigious fellowship of $3,500 is a national call open to creative writers (poetry, fiction, nonfiction) and journalists (writer, photojournalist, videographer, documentary filmmaker, online or print media) who demonstrate serious inquiry and dedication to the Greater Yellowstone region through their work.
With generous funding from The Pattie and Earle Layser Memorial Fund, this fellowship seeks to intersect science, education, current events and conservation to effectively communicate the Greater Yellowstone’s natural history and singular importance to society through creative and exceptional writing and subject communication.
The fellowship recipient will be expected to create or complete a relevant publishable or produced work, and may be requested or encouraged to make public presentations. In addition to the financial award, the fellowship recipient may elect to also receive a one- to two-week housing residency at one of several prearranged different locations within the Greater Yellowstone region. Such residency will be based on availability and will be negotiated with the fellowship recipient.
A complete list of eligibility requirements and additional information can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org. For more information, contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673. Applications are accepted online via https://wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit. The application deadline is March 11.