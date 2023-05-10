CHEYENNE – On behalf of Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for Wyoming's Poet Laureate. Poets may self-nominate or be nominated by someone else.

The deadline to submit a nomination is May 31. Nominations must be submitted online at tinyurl.com/wyo-poet-laureate.

Eugene Gagliano

Eugene Gagliano is the outgoing Poet Laureate of Wyoming. 

