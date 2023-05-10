Support materials can be uploaded through the online form or mailed to the Arts Council. If mailed, materials must be received by the Wyoming Arts Council by June 2.
Nominated poets must be Wyoming residents. Residency eligibility includes being domiciled within the state borders for a total of 20 months in the previous two years and remaining in the state for 10 months out of each year through the duration of the appointment.
The Poet Laureate is a volunteer role appointed by executive order. This person works closely with the Wyoming Arts Council, the state agency responsible for managing the Poet Laureate program. The Poet Laureate is expected to publicly share their work on special occasions and at the request of the governor or other state agencies.
Wyoming’s outgoing Poet Laureate is Buffalo poet Eugene M. Gagliano, who was appointed by then-Gov. Matt Mead in 2016 and continued to serve as Poet Laureate under Gordon. Gagliano is a retired elementary school teacher from Buffalo and is the eighth Poet Laureate in state history.
“We are grateful for Gene’s years of service as Poet Laureate. His poetry provided humor, keen observation, and an authentic Wyoming perspective,” said Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Michael Lange in a news release.