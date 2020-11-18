CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the Wyoming Governor’s Office through the CARES Act, has developed a financial assistance grant for arts and cultural organizations in Wyoming and a second grant for individual artists. The Arts Council has received $2.4 million to disperse.
The application for arts and cultural organizations is now open. Applications received by Nov. 30 will be given full consideration, but the application will remain open until funds are expended. Individual applications are also now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis in the order in which they are submitted until funds are expended.
Funds can be used for expenses that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency or to support revenue losses that are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Expenditures or revenue lost must have been incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 of this year. These funds will be distributed as a one-time grant to eligible organizations and individual artists. Funds must be expended by Dec. 30.
The eligibility requirements and application process is different than other Arts Council grant applications. Organizations and individuals will be asked to demonstrate eligibility, revenue loss and sufficient need.
Funding decisions for organizations will be based on the completeness of the application, sufficient demonstration of need and impact on the organization and the community served. Organizations that meet the eligibility and demonstrate sufficient need will receive a minimum of $10,000.
Individual funding decisions will be based on the completeness of the application, demonstration of a sustained commitment to their artistic career and financial need. Individuals that meet the eligibility and demonstrate sufficient need will receive $5,000, or the total amount of lost revenue and expenses, whichever amount is less.
Arts and cultural organizations can access the application at https://forms.gle/2WcBqnwkzeyLN3Dc8, while individual artists can access the application at https://forms.gle/nJmX6mp2oYLdsunF9.
Applicants without a Google account should open the application in a Chrome browser window. For more information, contact Michael Lange at michael.lange@wyo.gov or 307-275-4476.