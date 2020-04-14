CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council has announced a $500 grant for individual artists based in Wyoming who have lost income due to COVID-19.
The council is aware of the economic challenges rising in relation to the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing, the release said, so this grant is an effort to help as many people in the creative sector as possible, according to a news release.
Applications are now open, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis in the order in which they are received. Applications will be accepted until grant funds are expended. Those encouraged to apply are artists who have lost a significant portion of their income due to COVID-19-related closures. Applicants will be required to show proof of this financial loss.
“Artists across the state are sharing their work with the community in some of the most creative ways during these times of isolation,” Michael Lange, Wyoming Arts Council executive director, said in the release. “Folks everywhere are turning to the arts for comfort, solace and entertainment now more than ever. The Wyoming Arts Council believes that artists must be able to maintain their livelihood during this time in order to continue to create and contribute to the creative economy in our state, and this is one way in which that livelihood can be maintained.”
For full eligibility details and to apply, visit https://forms.gle/CPjpEif4adh7jsaY9
For more information, visit the Wyoming Arts Council website or contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.