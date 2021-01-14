CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications from Wyoming-based artists to participate in a virtual training on best practices in creative aging.
According to a news release, Wyoming has a growing community of seniors, and one effective way to address adverse health effects associated with aging is with intentional arts engagement. This field is referred to as creative aging. Through a partnership between the Arts Council, the Wyoming State Library and Lifetime Arts, training will be provided to teach artists and librarians throughout Wyoming on how to teach arts programming for older adults.
The training will be provided by Lifetime Arts, a national arts service organization that offers a positive lens through which to serve, inspire and engage older adults.
This training for teaching artists will be held virtually March 8-10. The application and full eligibility requirements can be accessed at wyomingartscouncil.org. The deadline for applications is Feb. 10.
The training is free for teaching artists, paid for in part by a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. The selection process is competitive. Only 50 artists from around the state will be selected to participate. Artists who are selected to participate in the training will receive a $50 honorarium to compensate them, in part, for their time.
Additionally, the Wyoming Arts Council will co-host, with Lifetime Arts, an informational webinar about what this training will involve on Feb. 3. Registration for the webinar is available at www.lifetimearts.org.
For more information, contact Josh Chrysler at the Wyoming Arts Council at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010.