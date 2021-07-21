CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing, Performing Arts and the Native Art Fellowship.
Visual Arts Fellowship recipients are: Al Hubbard of Riverton, DaleRae Green of Fort Washakie and Kyle Reed of Laramie. An honorable mention was awarded to Paul Taylor of Laramie.
Creative Writing Fellowship recipients are: Lori Howe of Laramie in Poetry, Taylor Gordon of Laramie in Fiction and Tina Welling of Jackson in Creative Nonfiction. An honorable mention was given to Rod Miller of Cheyenne in the poetry category.
Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Music are: Andrew Wheelock of Laramie and Tris Munsick of Sheridan. Honorable mentions were awarded to Dave Shaul of Cheyenne and Bunny Sings Wolf of Devils Tower.
Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Theatre and Dance are: Aaron Wood of Casper and Andrew Munz of Jackson. Honorable mentions were awarded to Francesca Romo of Jackson and Gina Patterson of Jackson.
The inaugural Native Art Fellowship recipient is: Colleen Friday of Arapahoe. An honorable mention was awarded to Marcus Dewey of Arapahoe.
Fellowships are merit based awards to selected Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community through support from the Wyoming Arts Council.