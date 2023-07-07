Rachel Clifton

Rachel Clifton

CHEYENNE – After conducting a national search, the Wyoming Arts Council has named Rachel Clifton as executive director; her appointment is scheduled to begin July 18.

“Rachel is a wonderful choice to serve as the next executive director of the Wyoming Arts Council," outgoing Executive Director Michael Lange said in a news release. "She has a strong knowledge of the state’s artists and organizations, and has been deeply engaged with the development of the current Arts Council strategic plan."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus