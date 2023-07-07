CHEYENNE – After conducting a national search, the Wyoming Arts Council has named Rachel Clifton as executive director; her appointment is scheduled to begin July 18.
“Rachel is a wonderful choice to serve as the next executive director of the Wyoming Arts Council," outgoing Executive Director Michael Lange said in a news release. "She has a strong knowledge of the state’s artists and organizations, and has been deeply engaged with the development of the current Arts Council strategic plan."
Lange is departing the Arts Council after 11 years and will continue his work in the arts as director of Fine and Performing Arts at Laramie County Community College.
Clifton has been with the Wyoming Arts Council since 2015 and is currently the assistant director. Previously, she was the assistant curator at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. She has held jobs and internships with several prestigious museums, including the National Museum of Wildlife Art, the Denver Art Museum and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Clifton attended the University of Wyoming, where she received a BA in Humanities and Fine Arts, and earned an MA in Art History with a concentration in Museum Studies from the University of Denver.
“I look forward to continuing the initiatives and building on the foundations that Mike has built during his tenure with the Arts Council,” Clifton said in the release. “The arts are growing and thriving in Wyoming, and I am excited to step into this leadership role and work alongside our wonderful staff and board.”