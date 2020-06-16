CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council announced Monday a new call for entries for public art is now open.
Laramie County Community College is currently constructing the Surbrugg Prentice Auditorium on the LCCC main campus in Cheyenne. Through the State’s Art in Public Buildings program, indoor artwork will be commissioned for the new facility, according to a news release.
A Request for Qualifications is open to artists with a deadline of July 27. This is a national RFQ, but Wyoming artists will be given preference.
The call is available on CaFE at callforentry.org, and additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information, are available on CaFE and on the Wyoming Arts Council website at wyoarts.state.wy.us. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline listed.
There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists and making the final artwork selection, and Wyoming artists are encouraged to apply.
The Surbrugg Prentice Auditorium is a 400-seat auditorium that features an acoustic shell and direct audience access to the stage. The new facility will allow LCCC to hold larger events and performances and to book traveling theatre, dance and music groups. The space will be used by both the college and the community. The SPA is connected to the Fine Arts Building, which is currently being renovated.
The committee is interested in interior artwork, including 2D work, wall mounted relief work, site specific installations, murals or small sculptures. There are opportunities for artwork in the lobby area of the SPA, including at the top of the stairs leading up from the parking lot, and other wall space throughout the lobby.
The committee is also specifically interested in work for the main public entrance. This includes ceiling mounted work, sculpture or work that incorporates lighting elements. This space is visible from the exterior of the building, and is open to the interior stairs and lobby.
The committee is particularly interested in artists who are willing to work with students during the creation and installation processes, or be willing to provide public art talks or lectures.
Art in Public Buildings legislation for the State of Wyoming is administered through the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information, contact Rachel Clifton at the Arts Council at rachel.clifton@wyo.gov or 307-256-0500.