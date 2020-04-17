CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications from Wyoming residents for fellowships in the visual arts, performing arts and creative writing.
The merit-based awards, which include $3,000, as well as an opportunity to showcase in the state, are juried by noted artists and art professionals from outside Wyoming. The deadline to apply is June 3.
According to a news release, the Visual Arts Fellowships will be selected by Iwan Bagus from Washington, D.C., and Nicole Herden from Kearney, Nebraska, based on the artist’s portfolio and honoring work that reflects serious and exceptional investigation. Artists working in any medium may apply, and applications must be submitted online through CaFE. Up to three fellowships will be given out.
The Performing Arts Fellowship in theater and dance will be chosen by Claro de los Reyes from New York, and the fellowship in music will be chosen by Tara McGovern from Coralville, Iowa. These fellowships are given to honor excellence in the artists’ field and are based on appropriate media samples and artist statements. Up to four fellowships will be awarded; two in the category of music and two in the category of theater and dance. Artists may only apply in one category and applications must be submitted online through Submittable.
The Creative Writing Fellowships are based on a writer’s body of work and honor Wyoming’s literary artists whose work demonstrates exceptional writing. One fellowship will be awarded in each category of poetry, creative nonfiction and fiction, for a total of up to three fellowships. Writers may only submit in one category, and applications must be submitted online through Submittable. The jurors in this category are Kathryn Savage from Minneapolis for the poetry category, Marie Mockett from San Francisco for the creative nonfiction category and Mesha Maren from Alderson, West Virginia, for the fiction category.
Additional information can be found on the council website. Complete eligibility requirements can be found with each call on Submittable and CaFE. For more information, contact Taylor Craig at 307-274-6673 or taylor.craig@wyo.gov.