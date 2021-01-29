CHEYENNE – Staff from the Wyoming Arts Council and Lifetime Arts will be providing an informational webinar on Feb. 3 from 1-2 p.m. for artists who are interested in applying for the upcoming virtual training on best practices in Creative Aging.
The Arts Council is currently accepting applications through Feb. 10 from Wyoming-based artists to participate in the training, which will be provided by Lifetime Arts in March.
Lifetime Arts is a national arts service organization that offers a positive, modern, artistic and social lens through which to serve, inspire and engage America’s growing population of older adults.
This webinar will provide an overview of the program, application process and allow time for any questions. Register to attend the webinar by going online to https://tinyurl.com/yxjwxkxt, and to apply for the training, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3nvrgkc.