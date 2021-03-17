CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Community Support Grant, a competitive grant program offering support for organizations that provide art services to their community.
Grant funding is available for programs and services that take place between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. April 15.
Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities. An organization is eligible to receive up to $7,000 in operating and/or project support and up to $3,000 in arts learning support for a total of up to $10,000 in grant funding.
In addition, the Arts Council is using a new online grant system. All applicants will need to create a new user account, and tutorials for using the new system are available online.
Arts Council are available to speak with any organization before the deadline about specific questions. A complete list of requirements, eligibility and additional guidelines can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org under the “Grants” tab.
For more information, contact Karen Merklin at 307-214-7819.