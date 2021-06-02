CHEYENNE – In partnership with Lifetime Arts, the Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications from Wyoming nonprofit arts organizations to participate in a free virtual training on best practices in Creative Aging.
Wyoming has a growing community of older adults. One effective way to address adverse health effects associated with aging is with intentional arts engagement. This field is referred to as Creative Aging.
As an extension of a partnership between the Wyoming Arts Council, the Wyoming State Library and Lifetime Arts, training will be provided to arts organizations throughout the state where they will learn innovative direct arts programming for older adults. Earlier in the year, similar training was provided to librarians and teaching artists across the state.
This training will be held virtually Sept. 13-15 from 9-11 a.m. MT. The application and full eligibility requirements can be accessed at wyomingartscouncil.org. The deadline for applications is July 9.
For more information, contact Josh Chrysler at the Wyoming Arts Council at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010.