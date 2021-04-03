CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2021 Summer Road Trip Playlist.
According to a news release from the organization, this is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres. To apply for consideration, complete the online interest form – which requires some general information and links to up to two songs already listed on Spotify – by April 22.
Songs will be juried by Bri Long, assistant talent buyer at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, Colorado, based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording. The playlist will then be curated to form a cohesive listening experience.
The Arts Council believes the musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure across Wyoming, and the Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual release hosted on Spotify and promoted at high tourism areas across the state. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming. For more information, email taylor.craig@wyo.gov or call 307-274-6673.