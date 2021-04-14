CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is holding the 2021 Arts Summit virtually from Nov. 1-5, and the council is seeking proposals for virtual sessions.
According to a news release from the organization, the theme for the Arts Summit is “Connecting Through the Arts.” Interested individuals, organizations or other collaborations are invited to submit proposal ideas for sessions at the summit using this Google form: www.tinyurl.com/wyocouncil.
The deadline to submit proposals is May 17.
The Arts Council is interested in broad ideas and topics that are relevant to the theme “Connecting Through the Arts.” Proposals do not need to be fully prepared sessions or presentations, but should demonstrate a cohesive and executable plan.
Selected session proposals will be notified by June 4. Those selected will be expected to work with Arts Council staff throughout the planning process to confirm session details and provide additional information. Presenters will be given waived registration to the Arts Summit and a small stipend.
Contact the Arts Council for more information, or visit the website at wyomingartscouncil.org for up-to-date information about the Arts Summit.