CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the Wyoming Governor’s Office through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, has developed a financial assistance grant for arts and cultural organizations in Wyoming and a second grant for individual artists.
According to a news release, those interested in applying can join Arts Council staff from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, for a Q&A webinar.
Arts Council staff will provide an overview of the applications for individuals and for arts and cultural organizations, discuss criteria and eligibility and be available to answer questions.
To join from a computer or tablet, visit: https://meet.google.com/ery-ebux-tep?hs=122&authuser=0. To call in, dial 617-675-4444 and use PIN 305 098 485 0126#.