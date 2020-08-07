CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council, in partnership with the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, will host a free webinar from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 26 titled “Art and Accessibility for All: Resources to Help Ensure Accessibility of Your Virtual Events.”
Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, artists and arts and culture organizations have been proactive in reaching out to their audiences and communities through webinars, livestreamed performances, virtual classes, and virtual visual art exhibitions and museum tours.
As the arts transition to using virtual platforms, this can mean either greater inclusion or greater exclusion for people with disabilities. Cultural organizations can ensure that these invaluable resources are fully accessible to people with disabilities, including those with vision, hearing and learning disabilities.
This webinar will provide:
• An overview of the Americans with Disabilities Act for understanding disability challenges.
• Tips for creating accessible social media and virtual spaces for people with disabilities.
• Guest speaker Leslie O’Hashi of Bodylines Dance Theatre (Cheyenne) will share first-hand experience about accommodations to ensure more inclusive arts experiences for all.
• Informal Q&A concluding session.
Users may join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone by going to meet.google.com/mgi-agyt-dcs. You can also dial in via phone at 470-273-8378 using PIN 186 944 421#. All participants will be put in silent mode except during public Q&A comment.