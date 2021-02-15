CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.97 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $2.68 per gallon, a difference of 71 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50 per gallon Monday.
The national average is up 11 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.