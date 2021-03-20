CHEYENNE – Growing up on a ranch outside tiny Saratoga, most of Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill’s role models were women, including her mother and her father’s many sisters.
One of her aunts was a lawyer, and another was one of the first women to attend the University of Wyoming’s law school – the only woman in her class at the time, Hill said.
“They were these strong, fierce, independent women out doing whatever struck their fancy,” Hill said.
Hill joined two other female attorneys general Thursday morning on a Women’s History Month panel hosted by the National Association of Attorneys General. Hill, along with Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise N. George, discussed their experiences being women in the field of law, and spoke about what inspired them to join the profession in the first place.
NAAG President Karl A. Racine, also the attorney general for the District of Columbia, moderated the panel, which was titled: “From Suffrage to the Office of Attorney General: A Women’s History Month Discussion.”
Hill was sworn in on March 1, 2020, as the Wyoming’s 38th attorney general. She is the second woman to hold the position.
Her upbringing was one in which there were few gender roles – on the ranch, everyone worked hard.
“I didn’t believe there was anything I couldn’t do,” Hill said.
Outside of the women she was related to, she also looked to the Wyoming leaders she learned about in history class – the Cowboy State boasts the United States’ first woman governor, the first woman justice of the peace and the first all-female jury. When it was still a territory, Wyoming passed the Wyoming Suffrage Act of 1869 granting women the right to vote, the first state or territory in the U.S. to do so. The 19th Amendment, which outlawed the denial of voting rights based on sex, would not be ratified until August 1920.
“Those are things we’re very proud of, but they’re also things that make a great impression on a young girl growing up,” Hill said.
She especially remembers Esther Hobart Morris, the first woman in the U.S. to serve as a justice of the peace. In 1870, a national newspaper writing about Morris’ first day on the job said she offered “infinite delight to all lovers of peace and virtue,” and called her the “terror of all rogues.” These labels especially stuck with Hill.
“When I heard those things, I thought that was pretty awesome,” Hill said.
When Hill first joined the Wyoming Attorney General’s office, she was assigned to represent the Board of Land Commissioners. In this role, she said, she often felt as though she needed to prove herself among the men she worked with, who often came from male-dominated fields like agriculture, oil and gas. Though she naturally tends to over prepare, she said, Hill felt this role gave her a very small margin of error for a mistake or slip of the tongue, which could risk her not being taken seriously.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily discrimination, but it’s the stereotypes that go along with female roles and male roles, and how women might have to prove themselves in certain areas where a male might not have to,” she said, also pointing out that a man might experience something similar within a field dominated by women.
Later in the talk, Hill emphasized that women sometimes also have unfair biases toward other women, and that it’s important for them to reflect on and examine those.
When it comes to people who inspire her within the legal profession – both men and women – Hill said she especially looks to “those that are powerful and strong” and “leave the nonsense behind.”
“I personally don’t care for playing games in the practice of law, and so the ones that I really look up to (are) those that were very straightforward in their approach to the practice of law, and knew that they could be strong and get good results for their clients without the nonsense and shenanigans that sometimes we unfortunately see people pull,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of strong women out there in the legal profession, and especially in Wyoming, that do that, and those are some of the folks that I gravitate toward.”
Near the end of the hour-long panel discussion, Racine asked each attorney general what the number one issue was in their respective states. Hill answered that the election of President Joe Biden was concerning for the fossil fuel industry, which Wyoming’s economy depends on.
When Racine asked Hill if there were efforts in the state to diversify away from its dependence on fossil fuels, Hill said there were, but that her office believes there is “room for all,” including fossil fuels accompanied by technology to deal with carbon, as well as renewables.
“We know that Wyoming would be better positioned if its economy was greatly diversified, but where we are, those things are hard to come by,” Hill said. “But we’re working on that, yes.”