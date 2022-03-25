Editor's note: The following story contains graphic details that may be inappropriate for younger readers and may make some adult readers uncomfortable.
CHEYENNE – Wyoming has had some strange historical events through the years. Among the stories, there’s one that most Wyoming residents are familiar with – that of the criminal "Big Nose" George Parrott.
Parrott isn’t remembered for his crimes, or the two lawmen that he killed, however, but for the macabre events that happened soon after.
“Big Nose George: His Troublesome Trail,” by Mark E. Miller is a true crime recount of the bizarre story. It was recently published by High Plains Press, a small publisher near Glendo that focuses on Wyoming history.
Miller spent many years as the Wyoming State archaeologist, as well as a professor of anthropology at the University of Wyoming. He now lives some miles outside Laramie, where cell phone service is scarce, and his surroundings are scenic. At the time of his phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, he had just been snowed in.
He’s written other books about Wyoming history. As the former state archeologist, he has sporadically worked on the forensic team for certain crime scenes that required human skeletal analysis and knowledge of anthropology.
If someone were to best tell the story of Big Nose George, and do so while debunking its legendary myths, it would be Miller. Growing up on his family’s ranch in Carbon County, where the original crimes took place, he’s had a fascination with the story all his life, independently researching it for recreation.
There’s a bizarre connection between Miller and the events now nearly 150 years past: His great-grandfather was elected Carbon County sheriff in 1880.
“He was the one responsible for carrying out this sentence of the court on Big Nose, which was that he was to hang in April of 1881,” he said. “That was what was supposed to happen.”
As some know, it didn’t happen.
“He attempted to jailbreak on March 22, 1881, a couple of weeks before his scheduled execution,” Miller continued. “He was able to work through his shackles and get them off.”
Jailbreak
Big Nose George, already convicted of murdering Carbon County Sheriff Deputy Robert Widdowfield and Union Pacific detective Henry “Tip” Vincent, beat jailer Bob Rankin over the head and attempted to escape.
He failed to make it even out of the jail. Residents of the town were so worked up over the series events that later in the night, they dragged him out of his cell and lynched Big Nose George in the street. It's a grisly story, but would hardly be remembered save for what happened after.
It was common practice at the time for outlaws and criminals to have their brains removed and analyzed for any “deviant” characteristics. Parrott went under the blade of then Rawlins physician John Osborn, who would later become the third governor of Wyoming.
During the process, Osborn began removing Parrott’s skin. He kept enough flesh to fashion a pair of shoes and a complimentary handbag. The skull cap from the surgery was given to his assistant Lillian Heath, who later became the first female doctor in Wyoming.
“If you if you look at the whole story, he wasn't treated very well,” Miller said. “He was a convicted murderer – don’t kid yourself, he confessed to it. But after he was grabbed by the mass vigilantes, from that moment forward, he hadn’t been treated too well.”
In 1995, Miller and his colleagues from UW traveled to Rawlins, where the shoes are on display in the Carbon County Museum to this day. They analyzed and confirmed that it was, in fact, human skin.
At one point, Parrott’s actual skull was on display beside them, but that has since been determined to be a practice of desecration. A plaster replica has replaced the shoes, but the skull is still in the museum's possession.
There are a lot of gruesome, almost unbelievable facts to this story – that his skull fragment was used by Lillian Heath as an ashtray, or that Osborne kept Parrott’s body buried in a whisky barrel in his backyard, only rediscovered by accident in 1950. Miller wants to use his book to debunk the baseless legends surrounding it.
It was never proven that Osborne wore the shoes made from Pickett’s skin to his inauguration as governor. A pair of boots on display at a museum were claimed to have been found on Pickett's buried remains, but Miller himself researched and determined they were from the Spanish American War and couldn’t be his.
Miller wants to use “Big Nose George: His Troublesome Trail” to gain exposure for the two lawmen, Widdowfield and Vincent, that died by Pickett’s hand. There is a statue Rawlins commemorating the story of Big Nose George, but no statue honoring the two men.
“There's the Carbon County Museum exhibit on Big Nose, and there's a billboard down by the depot that commemorates Big Nose,” Miller said. “There’s a little park near there where they could put a small statue commemorating the two law enforcement officers.
“That part of legend is fact; let's print the fact. Let’s let the public know who was murdered.”
Miller will soon be making visits to different cities in Southeast Wyoming to hold book readings. The dates have not been determined, though he began his tour on Tuesday at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in honor of the 141st anniversary of the events that took place.
The book is available on Amazon.com and at highplainspress.com.