My Front Door executive director Brenda Birkle, left, and lead family advocate Kristen-Erin Balderaz pose for a photo Friday, June 18, 2021 in south Cheyenne. My Front Door aims to put residents on a path to home ownership and self-sufficiency through education and mentorship, and is currently accepting applications for enrollment for families that fall within 50-80% of area income. To see if you qualify and to get an application, call 307-514-5831 or visit www.myfrontdoor.org. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – My Front Door, a nonprofit devoted to helping low-income Wyoming families become self-sufficient home owners, recently won the national 2022 Becker Social Justice Award.

The award, sponsored by the Kentucky-based JustFaith Ministries, recognizes the faith-based efforts of organizations in making real social change in their community. My Front Door was chosen for the award over two other finalists from Georgia and Virginia.


