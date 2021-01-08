CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Bean Commission is accepting nominations for two grower members and one handler member.
The grower positions may be filled by any Wyoming resident who has grown, or caused to be grown (including an owner and tenant jointly or a partnership, association, corporation, cooperative, trust, sharecropper or any other business unit, device or arrangement), dry edible beans on one acre or more in Wyoming for the past two years and paying the dry bean assessment on the same.
The handler position may be filled by any person, no matter where they are located, who is engaged in the buying, selling, shipping or distribution of dry beans grown in Wyoming, which he/she has purchased or acquired from a grower or which he/she is shipping on behalf of a grower.
To nominate someone for these positions, please do so by sending a written request, no later than Jan. 31, to Wyoming Bean Commission, 2219 Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002.
The Bean Commission is composed of six members initially appointed by the governor. Four members are growers, and two members are handlers with facilities located in Wyoming. One member must reside in Laramie, Platte or Goshen County. The Bean Commission is funded through assessments collected on dry bean sales and is housed within the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. For more information, go online to http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/ts/wyoming-bean-commission.