CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Beef Council has an upcoming vacancy for a dairy member.
The term for Lynn George, of Cody, who currently serves in this position, will expire June 30. Having served two consecutive terms, he is not eligible for reappointment.
This position is open to any Wyoming dairy producer. The application and position description can be found online at wybeef.com.
This position will be filled by an appointment made by Gov. Mark Gordon, who will select a dairy member from applications received by the WBC no later than April 30.
Letters of recommendation and support are encouraged. All applications will be sent to the governor in early May for appointment to a three-year term that will begin July 1.
Contact Ann Wittmann, Beef Council executive director, at 307-777-7396 or email ann.wittmann@wyo.gov with any questions about the vacancies or the associated duties.