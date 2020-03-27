CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Board of Medicine is temporarily streamlining procedures for licensing health care professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic and extending licensure expirations.
The board had a special meeting Thursday evening, where it discussed health care licensing and COVID-19 prescriptions. All agenda items passed unanimously.
The board also moved the expiration time for licensing from June 30 to Sept. 30 for professionals whose expiration was coming up this year. Executive Director Kevin Bohnenblust said taking licensure renewals off doctors’ plates right now is the least the board can do.
“I’ve authorized licensing staff to approve expedited temporary license, without my prior approval, that’s allowed in the rules,” Bohnenblust said. “We haven’t done that previously, but what I don’t want to do is to delay them, because I’m stuck on a conference call or something, so if we get somebody in there ready to be licensed, Carrie (Schimelpfenig) can approve a position application for expedited license, and (Jessica Jones) can approve a PA license.”
These licenses would still be subject to final approval by the board, he said. This helps people who have clean histories get their licenses quickly. In addition, the board changed state health officer and epidemiologist Alexia Harrist’s license from administrative to unrestricted.
He’s also looking at the rules to potentially expedite reactivation of retired physician licenses. His biggest concern at the moment is time out of practice for those doctors. It’s one thing if they’ve been out of practice for a year, he said; it’s another if they’ve been out of practice for 10 years.
The board also is issuing a statement that it views the prescribing use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 as a breach of the physician’s license. While the board can’t tell doctors what they can and can’t prescribe, it can take disciplinary actions against doctors they view are prescribing medications for inappropriate reasons.
“So that’s causing an artificial shortage for these patients who do need it, rather than giving it to patients who don’t have symptoms at this point (and) might not be appropriate to use it,” Bohnenblust said.
This is causing patients with diseases such as lupus, which these drugs are proven to work for, to not have access to these potentially lifesaving medications. The American Medical Association also put out a statement condemning the prescribing of medications like these for COVID-19.
Bohnenblust said the Board of Pharmacy put out guidance saying this is questionable use of these medications for COVID-19, and there have been COVID-19 deaths because of the use of these medications. The Board of Pharmacy also asked pharmacists to use their discretion and authority when it comes to dispensing these medications.
“And so what this statement would say is that this board supports the AMA call for a stop the inappropriate prescribing and ordering, including, but not limited, to chloroquine hydroxychloroquine, and includes, but isn’t limited to, prescribing medications to patients who are asymptomatic at the time of the writing of the prescription,” he said.
The board is also letting physicians know that they must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines when it comes to using personal protection equipment. He said there have been concerns that some hospitals and providers across the state have been burning through this equipment and using it improperly.
Bohnenblust said he wants to encourage conservation of this equipment.
“And so the second part of the statement would be that Board of Medicine expects physicians and physician assistants to adhere to the standard of care at all times, and more aggressively investigate reports of inappropriate prescribing related to COVID-19 and the allocation of scarce health resources during this public health emergency,” he said. “This includes the use of personal protective equipment beyond the guidelines promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control for COVID-19.
“Failure to meet standard of care inappropriate and overprescribing, and overutilization of treatments medication equipment may constitute violations of the Practice Act, and will not be tolerated.”
While this sounds harsh, Bohnenblust said, it’s just reiterating that the board will uphold the Medical Practice Act and the standard of care requirements for physicians. This way, there isn’t a question in anyone’s mind that the board is aware of this, and the board does have concerns.
He added that it’s important for the public to know during this public health emergency that doctors are doing the right thing.