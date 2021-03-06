CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s mission to increase early detection, decrease late-stage diagnosis and provide services to survivors has reached its biggest milestone to date – granting more than $500,000 across the state to local organizations that provide vital breast health services.
According to Pam Myrum, WBCI grants director, “You’ve heard ‘Early Detection Saves Lives’? Well, that couldn’t be more true than with breast cancer. When caught early, breast cancer has one of the highest recovery rates. Late-stage diagnoses are often deadly. Unfortunately, Wyoming has one of the lowest mammogram screening rates among all the states. With one person on average diagnosed every day in Wyoming, these rates are devastating.”
WBCI has granted nearly $60,000 through free Early Detection Vouchers for Wyoming residents in the last four years, with another $22,000 budgeted for this year. WBCI Vouchers are available to anyone in Wyoming who is in financial need, without any restrictions on insurance, gender or age.
WBCI also can provide help with screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies for diagnostic testing. WBCI is proud to have funded services for more than 5,000 women and men, 659 screening mammograms and 251 diagnostic tests in the past five years.
WBCI also provides community grants, competitive grant funds awarded to Wyoming organizations that provide services that address WBCI funding priority areas. WBCI received a record number of 2021 grant requests and was proud to award a record amount of $149,147. WBCI’s ability to increase funding was partly due to a new partnership with the Department of Health, Wyoming Cancer Program.
Local programs funded by WBCI include:
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation – To buy and license noninvasive lymphedema screening equipment, $21,647.
- Wyoming Cares – Travel and lodging financial assistance for those traveling for breast cancer treatment, $5,000.
- Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care – Travel and lodging financial assistance for those traveling for breast cancer treatment, $4,500.
For more information on WBCI services, or to donate, email info@wyomingbreastcancer.org or go online to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.