CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Heritage Foundation and Wyoming Business Alliance have postponed the Governor’s Business Forum until fall 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
In a news release, Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation, said a large indoor forum is just not feasible this year.
“Over the last several months, the management team, board and vendors have vetted possible scenarios of how to hold an indoor meeting with our statewide business community responsibly,” DeLancey said in the release. “None of the scenarios met our criteria for holding the state’s premier business event, so we had to make a tough decision. We will work hard to hold an incredible forum in the fall of 2021, and it will be better than ever.”