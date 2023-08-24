.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Wyoming Business Council launches updated Market Expansion Grant
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is rolling out changes to the Trade Show and Market Expansion Grant, now called the Market Expansion Grant. The primary focus of the MEG is to help Wyoming businesses overcome challenges associated with expanding into new markets outside the state by defraying costs associated with those activities.
The MEG will cover 75% of approved market expansion activity expenses, up to $4,000. Individual companies are eligible for a maximum of two grants per year based on funding availability. Updates from the previous version of the grant include increased flexibility for proposed market expansion activities, increased flexibility for approved expenditures, lodging cost share and a simplified digital application.
MEG applicants must meet several requirements to qualify:
Wyoming for-profit business
Located within the state and have a nexus to the state
Intend to stay in Wyoming
Pursue out-of-state markets and eligible market expansion activities
Have the capacity to fulfill orders as a result of these efforts
“This updated grant helps companies think big with their marketing efforts in order to bring outside dollars back to Wyoming,” said Kaley Holyfield, WBC Business Retention and Expansion Manager, in a news release.