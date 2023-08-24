CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is rolling out changes to the Trade Show and Market Expansion Grant, now called the Market Expansion Grant. The primary focus of the MEG is to help Wyoming businesses overcome challenges associated with expanding into new markets outside the state by defraying costs associated with those activities.

The MEG will cover 75% of approved market expansion activity expenses, up to $4,000. Individual companies are eligible for a maximum of two grants per year based on funding availability. Updates from the previous version of the grant include increased flexibility for proposed market expansion activities, increased flexibility for approved expenditures, lodging cost share and a simplified digital application.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus