CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council began processing Business Relief Stipend applications Wednesday, June 17, for businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program funding and were not named in state health orders.
The Business Council prioritized processing applications for businesses that were named in state health orders and/or did not receive federal PPP funding since the launch of the program June 8, according to a news release.
Eligible businesses in any of the preference points are encouraged to apply at wyobizrelief.org. The Business Council is processing applications at a deliberate pace to ensure accuracy and security against fraud, the release said.
The Business Interruption Stipend is a $50 million program created by the Wyoming Legislature and funded by the federal CARES Act. It is designed to provide grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses with up to 50 employees and headquartered in, or operate principally in, Wyoming.