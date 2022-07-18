...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
index values near 100.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
MONDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for Monday has been
cancelled.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible
gusts to 35.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is seeking the public's feedback about rules for the Revenue Bonds for Agricultural Processing Projects program.
Comments on the new program are due just before midnight on Aug. 22, WBC announced this past week. It noted that other suggestions also are due then on a broadband program and on a venture capital program.
For the ag bonds, the council pointed out that the state Legislature approved the program during lawmaker's 2022 session. The bill number for that law is Senate File 9.
"The purpose of these program creation rules is to implement the statute which authorizes WBC to issue revenue bonds for agriculture-processing projects," the Business Council said in its Thursday news release. "These rules provide standards for applicant eligibility, application information, and the approval process."