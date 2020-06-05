CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is seeking public comment on amendments to planning documents in order to use federal funds for preparation, prevention and response to COVID-19.
These amendments will allow Wyoming state agencies to distribute funding allocated to the state of Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the federal CARES Act for Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant, Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS and HOME Investment Partnership programs.
The first amendment is to the Wyoming Citizen Participation Plan, which contains policies and procedures for public involvement in the programs. The second amendment is to the Annual Action Plan, which outlines each program’s goals and objectives for the year. This plan reflects the state’s needs, particularly the needs of low- to moderate-income households.
The public has five days to comment. Both documents can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y7rc3lxq.
Comments may be provided to Grants Project Manager John Wendling at john.wendling@wyo.gov.