...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, East Platte County, Goshen County, Central
Laramie County and East Laramie County including the cities of
Cheyenne, Torrington, and Wheatland. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff
County, Banner County, Morrill County, Kimball County and
Cheyenne County.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Wyoming Cancer Coalition asks cancer survivors to complete survey
CHEYENNE – To learn more about the needs of Wyoming residents affected by cancer, the Wyoming Cancer Coalition is encouraging participation in a survey about their needs during and after cancer treatment.
“This survey is meant to help gather a better recognition of the needs of our state’s cancer survivors,” Star Jones, Cancer and Chronic Disease Prevention Unit manager with the Wyoming Department of Health, said in a news release. “We hope to learn how we might better serve people dealing with cancer in the future.”
Jones said the purpose is to gather information from people who have recently gone through a cancer diagnosis and/or treatment to help identify gaps in cancer services as part of a statewide needs assessment.
Adults over 18 who have received a cancer diagnosis in the past six years, regardless of whether treatment is complete, are specifically invited to respond to the survey.
The survey should take about 10-15 minutes to complete and asks about the physical, emotional and practical needs individuals had since their cancer diagnosis.