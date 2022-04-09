...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Wyoming Citizens’ Climate Lobby to host virtual panel discussion April 25
CHEYENNE – Are you interested in the impact of climate change on Wyoming’s energy economy? Shifting energy markets and climate are affecting Wyoming’s economy. Wyoming's energy economy must adapt while preparing for ongoing drought and climate uncertainty.
Wyoming Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change. It will hosting a panel discussion April 25 with University of Wyoming economists Robert Godby, Christelle Khalaf, Charles Mason and Jason Shogren, all specialists in Wyoming’s economy and energy, who will examine strategies for Wyoming’s energy future to continue and thrive.
The panelists will address:
What actions are needed for the energy economy to thrive during this time of change?
How can Wyoming government and communities prepare for and participate in a future energy economy and ensure community resiliency?
How can we support Wyoming communities while market forces respond to climate concerns?