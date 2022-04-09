CHEYENNE – Are you interested in the impact of climate change on Wyoming’s energy economy? Shifting energy markets and climate are affecting Wyoming’s economy. Wyoming's energy economy must adapt while preparing for ongoing drought and climate uncertainty.

Wyoming Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change. It will hosting a panel discussion April 25 with University of Wyoming economists Robert Godby, Christelle Khalaf, Charles Mason and Jason Shogren, all specialists in Wyoming’s economy and energy, who will examine strategies for Wyoming’s energy future to continue and thrive.

The panelists will address:

  • What actions are needed for the energy economy to thrive during this time of change?
  • How can Wyoming government and communities prepare for and participate in a future energy economy and ensure community resiliency?
  • How can we support Wyoming communities while market forces respond to climate concerns?

Join this free virtual panel discussion at 6 p.m. April 25 at https://uweconomists.eventbrite.com.

Information and updates from Wyoming CCL can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WyomingCCL.

