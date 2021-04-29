CHEYENNE – Across Wyoming, 1,242 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription drugs were collected last weekend during the most recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, said David Tyree, resident agent in charge of Wyoming’s Drug Enforcement Administration field office.
That’s 1,242 pounds less than could end up accidentally consumed by a child, or taken from a medicine cabinet by someone to whom they aren’t prescribed. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day usually takes place in April and October of each year, and is a partnership between the DEA and local law enforcement.
“It’s just an opportunity to remove risk ... just making sure that if someone is struggling with substance use, that those opportunities to maybe grab some old pills or something like that, that those opportunities are removed,” Wyoming Institute of Population Health’s Brittany Wardle said.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 9.7 million people over the age of 12 misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
The same survey found 50.8% of misused prescription pain relievers were given by, bought from or taken from a friend or relative.
Wardle, who was present at a Pine Bluffs collection site over the weekend, said more than seven pounds of unused prescription drugs were collected in the town of just over 1,000 people.
On Saturday, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department collected 135 pounds at the Laramie County Fire District 1 station on East Allison Road in Cheyenne, sheriff’s department spokesperson Deputy Jeff Barnes said.
Outside of reducing the chance of these drugs getting into the hands of someone they aren’t meant for, the drop-off is an opportunity for people to get rid of medicines used by a family member who has passed away, Barnes said. It also helps those drugs stay out of the sewer system.
Also, the disposal method – usually incineration, Tyree said – keeps sensitive information often displayed on pill bottles private.
Many cities and counties have permanent prescription drug collection boxes within law enforcement buildings. In Laramie County, there are collection boxes at the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and the Pine Bluffs Police Department.
“Any time their lobby is open, those drop boxes are accessible,” Wardle said.
At least two additional collection boxes are located in Cheyenne, according to the DEA: at Walgreens, 2304 E. Lincolnway; and at the Walmart Pharmacy, 2032 Dell Range Blvd.
“We’re incredibly proud of the citizens of Wyoming and our law enforcement partners for collaborating to be a part of the solution,” Tyree said.