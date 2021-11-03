CHEYENNE – This Saturday will mark the 113th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium, and game day Saturday will be busy, with fans traveling from Colorado and from all over Wyoming to Laramie.
Law enforcement from across Wyoming and Colorado will be out in force and teaming up as part of a multi-state, multi-agency impaired-driving enforcement operation. Coordinated enforcement efforts will take place in Albany and Laramie counties, as well as Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado, before, during and after the game.
"One-third of Wyoming's fatalities last year and again this year are directly related to impaired driving,” Col. Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a news release. “Make the right decision and don’t drive impaired."
Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Cheyenne Police Department. Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol.
Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunken drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and the direction of travel.