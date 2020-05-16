CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Circuit Court Judge’s Conference appointed the Honorable Paul S. Phillips of Gillette to the Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics.
The commission’s job is to review and investigate complaints made against Wyoming’s judicial officers. The commission is comprised of six citizens, three attorneys, two district court judges and one circuit court judge.
Gov. Mark Gordon also appointed three citizens to the commission: Ruth Ann Petroff of Jackson; Keren Meister-Emerich of Cheyenne; and Ryan McConnaughey of Casper.
The Wyoming State Bar reappointed Stephen L. Simonton to a second term on the commission.