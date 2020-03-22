CHEYENNE – Wyoming Community Foundation President Craig Showalter announced Friday that the nonprofit is raising funds that will be utilized to address Wyoming’s immediate needs in the face of the coronavirus.
The statewide organization has established the COVID-19 Immediate Needs Fund and will also be accepting money for their Unrestricted Endowment. The two funds will allow grant-making to nonprofit organizations immediately and as needs arise in upcoming months and coming years.
“The state is seeing unprecedented changes each day, and there is more work to be done than ever before,” Showalter said in a statement. “These funds will allow us to help organizations receive essential funding quickly and to help them face long-term challenges.”
Food banks, shelters, mental health organizations, child and after-school care are just a few of the many organizations who will need support during these tough times.
“People are out of work, businesses are closing,” Showalter said. “We know the people of Wyoming want to come together to help out their next-door neighbors as well as their neighbors the next county over. We’re here to help communities in good times and in bad.”
If you would like to give to support Wyoming, visit wycf.org to donate or call 307-721-8300.
The Wyoming Community Foundation is a statewide nonprofit organization that has connected people who care with the causes they care most about for more than 30 years.