CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Community Foundation recently released its “Wyoming Needs the YRBS” publication. The document calls for the reinstatement of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, an anonymous survey that collects data about health behaviors known to contribute to the leading causes of death, disability and social problems, including mental health issues and suicide among youth, in Wyoming and across the United States. 

WYCF said in a news release, "Unfortunately, Wyoming lost an important tool to measure the health of youth in 2016, when the Wyoming Legislature prohibited the use of federal funding to administer the survey in Wyoming high schools. The survey had been in place since 1991, and the loss of data has left WYCF and others guessing when it comes to many issues impacting Wyoming youth."

