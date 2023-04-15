CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Community Foundation recently released its “Wyoming Needs the YRBS” publication. The document calls for the reinstatement of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, an anonymous survey that collects data about health behaviors known to contribute to the leading causes of death, disability and social problems, including mental health issues and suicide among youth, in Wyoming and across the United States.
WYCF said in a news release, "Unfortunately, Wyoming lost an important tool to measure the health of youth in 2016, when the Wyoming Legislature prohibited the use of federal funding to administer the survey in Wyoming high schools. The survey had been in place since 1991, and the loss of data has left WYCF and others guessing when it comes to many issues impacting Wyoming youth."
Suicide is the leading cause of preventable death in Wyoming, and in 2015, the last time Wyoming conducted the YRBS, 20% of high school students reported seriously considering suicide.
Beyond providing information on mental health, the YRBS measures how many high schoolers have been threatened or injured with a weapon on school property and how many have felt unsafe at school. It also measures how many high schoolers experience physical and sexual dating violence, and are sexually active, among other things. No student is required to take the survey or answer questions they are not comfortable with.