LARAMIE – In its most recent round of grantmaking, the Wyoming Community Foundation awarded over $728,000 to nonprofit organizations across the state.
WYCF made nearly 100 awards to Wyoming nonprofit organizations. These organizations address a wide range of issues, including food scarcity, elder care, youth opportunities and the arts. Grant-supported projects range from the Edible Prairie Project, which provides locally grown produce to low-income people in Campbell County, to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s work to increase cancer awareness, early detection and quality of life across the state.
As a statewide grantmaking organization, WYCF reaches organizations in communities large and small. The Farrall Rural Club in Crook County will use grant funding to ensure that the facility is useable as a community events center and the headquarters for Fire District #13. A WYCF grant will also help the Hulett Community Housing Authority make long-overdue renovations to affordable housing units.
For more than 30 years, WYCF has granted money totaling over $100 million to charitable causes around the state. These grants rely on support from donors from across the state. Funds are held by WYCF and invested, ensuring ongoing returns to support charitable causes in the long term.
The Wyoming Community Foundation’s next grant application deadline is Dec. 15. Nonprofits making a difference in their communities are encouraged to apply.