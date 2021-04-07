LARAMIE – Continuing its mission of building a better Wyoming, the Wyoming Community Foundation has distributed $766,265 to organizations and projects across the state for its winter grant-making cycle, according to a news release from the organization.
The Wyoming Community Foundation works to connect people who care with causes that matter. In this recent cycle, the Foundation granted awards to nearly 100 organizations. Projects ranged from a STEM Summer Program for K-6 students to a program to help single mothers in Gillette during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds that support these projects rely on support from donors from across the state. Funds are held by the foundation and invested, ensuring ongoing returns to support charitable causes in the long term.
To donate or set up a fund, or to receive more information on the Wyoming Community Foundation and the organizations it supports, go online to www.wycf.org.
The Wyoming Community Foundation’s next grant application deadline is June 15. Nonprofits making a difference in their communities are encouraged to apply.