LARAMIE – The Wyoming Community Foundation recently awarded almost $1 million in grants to causes across Wyoming. These grants were made as part of WYCF’s competitive grant cycle, which distributes funding to nonprofit organizations from around the state for important projects and general operating.

The WYCF Statewide Board made grants to support a variety of charitable purposes across Wyoming. Overall, the board distributed 41 grants for nonprofits.

