LARAMIE – The Wyoming Community Foundation recently awarded almost $1 million in grants to causes across Wyoming. These grants were made as part of WYCF’s competitive grant cycle, which distributes funding to nonprofit organizations from around the state for important projects and general operating.
The WYCF Statewide Board made grants to support a variety of charitable purposes across Wyoming. Overall, the board distributed 41 grants for nonprofits.
Statewide grantees include My Front Door, which received funds for general operating support. Funding will help with financial literacy and first-time homeownership programs serving low-to-moderate families with children in southeast Wyoming. Housing is a major issue in numerous Wyoming communities, including Cheyenne and Laramie. Programming includes financial literacy/preparedness classes, savings and maintenance phases.
The Worland Community Garden Expansion also received funding. A program of the Washakie County Conservation District, the expansion will provide more space to grow food, offer educational opportunities in regenerative practices and provide green space for community gatherings.
“WYCF staff and board members spend countless hours in preparation and reviewing grant requests,” said Jason Campbell, WYCF statewide board member, in a news release. “To finally be able to complete the process and grant the funds is quite special."
To donate or set up a fund, or to learn more about the Wyoming Community Foundation and the organizations it supports, visit wycf.org.