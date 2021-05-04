CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon worked with Attorney General Bridget Hill to file a lawsuit against the federal de-facto moratorium on oil and gas leasing.
This week, the state filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit, asking the U.S. District Court of Wyoming to order U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to hold quarterly oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming while the case is being considered, and to order Haaland to hold the March and June 2021 Wyoming federal oil and gas lease sales as soon as reasonably possible.
“The current de facto leasing moratorium is bad policy for Wyoming and contrary to law,” Gordon said in a news release. “This is a key action to protect the interests of Wyoming and her people.”
Filed March 24, Wyoming’s lawsuit states that the Biden administration’s executive order “pausing” oil and gas leasing on federal lands violates the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, the Mineral Leasing Act and the Federal Land Policy Management Act.
The federal government has until June 1 to file a response brief. A copy of the motion may be found on the Wyoming Attorney General’s website.